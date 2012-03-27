U.S. Supreme Court divided over healthcare mandate

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared closely divided along ideological lines over whether Congress had the power to require most people in the United States to buy medical insurance, with conservative justices asking skeptical questions about President Barack Obama’s healthcare law and liberals defending it.

During a dramatic two hours of arguments, pivotal justices on the nine-member Supreme Court suggested they would uphold the so-called individual mandate regarding obtaining insurance only if they believed they were not giving Congress new power over people’s lives.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Anthony Kennedy, two conservatives who could join the four liberal justices to uphold the law, pressed an attorney for the Obama administration on what limits there would be on federal power if people who opted against insurance were forced to buy coverage.

Nonetheless, both justices also raised to the two lawyers challenging the individual mandate the government’s contention that Congress is validly regulating people who already are in the market because virtually everyone is going to need healthcare at some point.

“That’s my concern in the case,” Kennedy said, noting that young, uninsured people affect the overall market by not paying into it and ultimately receiving care over the long term. (Reporting by James Vicini and Joan Biskupic; Editing by Howard Goller and Will Dunham)