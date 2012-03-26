FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US top court ends first day of healthcare arguments

March 26, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 6 years ago

US top court ends first day of healthcare arguments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ended the first of three straight scheduled days of arguments on President Barack Obama’s healthcare overhaul, a historic showdown pitting the White House against 26 of the 50 states.

The arguments before the nine justices focused on whether the centerpiece of the 2010 law - a provision requiring Americans to obtain health insurance or pay a penalty - must first take effect in 2014 before it can face legal challenges.

The court is set to consider the law’s validity under the U.S. Constitution on Tuesday, the second day of arguments. (Reporting by James Vicini; Editing by Howard Goller and Will Dunham)

