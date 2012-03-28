FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Supreme Court ends historic healthcare law arguments
March 28, 2012 / 6:26 PM / 6 years ago

US Supreme Court ends historic healthcare law arguments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ended more than six hours of oral arguments over three days about whether President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law would survive constitutional scrutiny, setting up to deliver a ruling on its fate by late June.

Over the past three days, the nine-member court delved into whether Congress exceeded its authority by requiring most Americans to obtain health insurance by 2014 or face a penalty, along with whether the entire wide-ranging law must be struck down if they found that critical provision to be invalid. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Howard Goller and Will Dunham)

