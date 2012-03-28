FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US high court ends morning session on healthcare law
March 28, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 6 years

US high court ends morning session on healthcare law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court ended its Wednesday morning session of arguments centered on whether all of President Barack Obama’s healthcare law must be struck down if the key requirement to have insurance coverage by 2014 is invalidated.

The court has one more 60-minute session scheduled on Wednesday, focused on a provision that would expand the joint federal-state program that provides health services to the poor, known as Medicaid. States have argued that to force the expansion would be invalid under the U.S. Constitution.

The 2010 law’s provision that most Americans obtain insurance by 2014 or face a penalty is known as the individual mandate.

A ruling on the closely watched case is expected in late June. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Howard Goller and Will Dunham)

