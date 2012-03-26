FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US top court begins Obama healthcare law arguments
March 26, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 6 years ago

US top court begins Obama healthcare law arguments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court began hearing arguments on Monday on President Barack Obama’s sweeping healthcare overhaul law, a historic three-day showdown that will decide the fate of his signature and most controversial domestic policy achievement.

At 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the nine high court justices convened on the bench, handed down orders and rulings in other cases and then went into the arguments over the 2010 law that revamps the nation’s $2.6 trillion health system.

The 90 minutes of scheduled arguments on Monday will center on whether legal challenges to the law’s mandate requiring that Americans obtain health insurance by 2014 or pay a penalty must wait until after that provision has taken effect. This pivotal provision of the law is known as the “individual mandate.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday will then move on to the issue at the heart of the legal battle - whether Congress overstepped its powers in passing the individual mandate.

The law, considered the most important piece of social legislation in decades, has provoked an unprecedented Supreme Court clash between the Obama administration and 26 of the 50 U.S. states. After the last day of scheduled arguments on Wednesday, a ruling is expected by late June. (Reporting by James Vicini; Editing by Howard Goller and Will Dunham)

