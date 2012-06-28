FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hospital stocks jump after US health law ruling
June 28, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

Hospital stocks jump after US health law ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Shares of hospital chains jumped on Thursday after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

Hospital company Community Health Systems Inc jumped 10 percent, while Tenet Healthcare Corp rose almost 11 percent.

Shares of health insurers were mixed. Large diversified companies such as UnitedHealth Group Inc and WellPoint were off about 1 percent and 4 percent respectively, and insurers that specialize in Medicaid, such as Amerigroup Corp , were up more than 4 percent.

