FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
A tax or a penalty? A little tangle at US high court
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2012 / 7:11 PM / in 6 years

A tax or a penalty? A little tangle at US high court

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The Obama administration’s chief courtroom lawyer got tangled up for a moment arguing in the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday whether the penalty in the president’s healthcare plan for not buying insurance is a tax or not.

U.S. tax law, dating back to the 19th century, requires in most cases that a tax penalty be imposed before any legal challenges to it can be launched. During their questioning the justices signaled that this was a general rule and not applicable in every case.

Though the penalty will go to the tax-collecting Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Obama administration has gone to great lengths to term it a penalty, not a tax.

U.S. Solicitor General Donald Verrilli called the penalty a tax repeatedly at one point, prompting Justice Stephen Breyer to question with some amusement Verrilli’s choice of words.

VERRILLI: If they pay the tax, then they are in compliance with the law.

BREYER: Why do you keep saying tax?

VERRILLI: If they pay the tax penalty, they’re in compliance with the law.

BREYER: Thank you.

VERRILLI: Thank you, Justice Breyer.

BREYER: The penalty.

VERRILLI: Right. That’s right. (Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky; Editing by Howard Goller and Will Dunham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.