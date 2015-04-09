FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two U.S. laboratories to pay $48.5 million to settle unnecessary testing claims
April 9, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Two U.S. laboratories to pay $48.5 million to settle unnecessary testing claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 9 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular disease testing laboratories Health Diagnostics Laboratory Inc (HDL) and Singulex Inc have agreed to pay $48.5 million to settle claims they paid kickbacks and conducted unnecessary testing, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday.

HDL will pay $47 million and Singulex $1.5 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by paying physicians in exchange for patient referrals and billing federal healthcare programs for medically unnecessary testing, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler

