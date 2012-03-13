FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US can stop drug sales at 2 CVS stores, judge says
#Market News
March 13, 2012

US can stop drug sales at 2 CVS stores, judge says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday allowed the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to stop two CVS Caremark Corp stores from selling potentially addictive drugs.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton vacated a temporary restraining order that had blocked the DEA from acting against the two CVS stores in Florida that were suspected of selling doses of the painkiller oxycodone illegally.

But Walton stayed his ruling until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, by which time CVS Caremark attorneys said they expect to file documents seeking an appeal.

In a related case, Walton last month allowed the DEA to suspend Cardinal Health Inc’s license to distribute controlled substances from a Florida facility.

The ruling that was later blocked temporarily by a U.S. appeals court. Walton said he also expects the appeals court to take the same action on CVS.

