3 months ago
U.S. House clears way to debate Republican healthcare bill
May 4, 2017 / 3:24 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. House clears way to debate Republican healthcare bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - A Republican healthcare bill to repeal and replace major portions of Obamacare cleared a first procedural hurdle in the U.S. House of Representatives when a rule guiding the debate was passed on Thursday.

By a partisan vote of 235-192, the Republican-controlled House cleared the way for a debate and vote on passing the legislation later on Thursday. If the bill passes it will hand a major legislative victory to President Donald Trump, but it will face steep hurdles in the Senate.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Susan Heavey and Frances Kerry

