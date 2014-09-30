FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Industry payments to U.S. physicians, hospitals total $3.5 bln
September 30, 2014 / 6:01 PM / 3 years ago

Industry payments to U.S. physicians, hospitals total $3.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. doctors and teaching hospitals received $3.5 billion from pharmaceutical companies and medical device makers in the last five months of 2013, according to the most extensive data trove on such payments ever made public.

The payments, disclosed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) on Tuesday, include consulting and speaking fees, travel, meals, entertainment and research grants. The names of the recipients of about 40 percent of the payments reported by companies were withheld because CMS had concerns about data inconsistencies.

A total of 546,000 physicians and 1,360 teaching hospitals received 4.4 million payments from healthcare companies. (Reporting by Sharon Begley and M.B. Pell; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

