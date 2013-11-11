Troubled Obamacare website enrolled fewer than 50,000 in Oct -WSJ

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Less than 50,000 Americans were able to sign up for new Obamacare health insurance plans through the error-plagued HealthCare.gov website serving 36 states, falling far short of the federal government’s target, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Citing two people familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that the number represented sign-ups since the Oct. 1 launch of new insurance marketplaces under President Barack Obama’s healthcare reform.

The numbers fall far short of a federal target of nearly 500,000 sign-ups for HealthCare.gov.

Administration officials declined comment. The Obama administration is due to release national enrollment numbers sometime this week. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)