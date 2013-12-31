FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Over two million have signed up on Obamacare, state websites:US official
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 31, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

Over two million have signed up on Obamacare, state websites:US official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Over two million people have enrolled in health insurance plans through the federally run HealthCare.gov and state healthcare enrollment websites, a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday. HealthCare.gov covers 36 states, and another 14 states have their own websites. While short of the 3.3 million enrollees the Obama administration was hoping for by now under what has become known as “Obamacare,” the number is a dramatic improvement from a month ago - when barely 150,000 had signed up because of technical problems with HealthCare.gov.

Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.