Over two million have signed up on Obamacare, state websites:US official

WASHINGTON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Over two million people have enrolled in health insurance plans through the federally run HealthCare.gov and state healthcare enrollment websites, a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday. HealthCare.gov covers 36 states, and another 14 states have their own websites. While short of the 3.3 million enrollees the Obama administration was hoping for by now under what has become known as “Obamacare,” the number is a dramatic improvement from a month ago - when barely 150,000 had signed up because of technical problems with HealthCare.gov.

