Obamacare coverage enrollment hits three million mark - official

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - About three million people have enrolled in private health insurance plans through federal and state marketplaces since Oct. 1, a top U.S. official said on Friday.

Marilyn Tavenner, administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in a blog posting that the administration expects the number to grow in coming weeks as a public outreach campaign accelerates.

The administration last reported 2.2 million enrollees in Obamacare plans through late December, indicating that about 800,000 more have signed up for coverage so far in January.

Before the botched Oct. 1 start of enrollment, the government had expected to enroll 3.3 million people in private coverage by the end of 2013.