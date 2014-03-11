Obamacare enrollment in private coverage rises to 4.2 mln people

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Tuesday said the number of people enrolled in private health insurance under Obamacare reached 4.2 million on March 1, amid independent reports of a sustained decline in America’s huge uninsured population.

The data, which reflects enrollment activity from Oct. 1 through March 1, represented a rise of about 940,000 enrollees in state and federal health insurance marketplaces during the month of February, a sign of continuing momentum. Eighty-three percent of enrollees are eligible for federal subsidies to help pay the cost of coverage.

The number of young adults aged 18-34 signing up for coverage - a key metric of success for President Barack Obama’s healthcare reform law - remained unchanged at 25 percent of total enrollees. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Sandra Maler)