Obama says 7.1 million signed up for Obamacare, law works
April 1, 2014 / 8:41 PM / 3 years ago

Obama says 7.1 million signed up for Obamacare, law works

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that 7.1 million people had signed up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act and declared the law was achieving its goals despite a messy rollout.

Appearing in the White House Rose Garden, Obama acknowledged the law was not perfect, while calling on opponents to halt their effort to repeal the measure, popularly known as Obamacare.

“This law is doing what it’s supposed to do. It’s working,” he said. “The Affordable Care Act is here to stay.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Peter Cooney)

