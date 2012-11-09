US gives states more time to work on health exchanges

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Obama administration gave states extra time to work on setting up new health insurance exchanges on Friday, three days after President Barack Obama’s re-election ensured the survival of his healthcare reform law.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius said states must still tell her department by Nov. 16 if they plan to set up their own health insurance exchanges. But they now have an additional month, until Dec. 14, to file a blueprint showing how the exchange would operate, as outlined in a letter fromn Sebelius to state governors dated Nov. 9.

The administration also gave states an additional three months, until Feb. 15, 2013, to say whether they would prefer instead to set up an exchange in partnership with the federal government.