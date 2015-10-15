FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exchanges to link 10 mln Americans to health insurance by end of 2016-HHS
October 15, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

Exchanges to link 10 mln Americans to health insurance by end of 2016-HHS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials said they expect 10 million people to be enrolled in healthcare plans through insurance marketplaces by the end of 2016, with more than one-quarter of eligible uninsured Americans signing up during this fall’s open enrollment period.

In estimates released on Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services forecast that 7.3 million to 8.8 million individuals who currently have insurance through the marketplaces will re-enroll for next year.

Another 2.8 million to 3.9 million new customers will buy insurance on the exchanges when enrollment begins Nov. 1, HHS said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)

