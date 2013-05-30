FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More than 100 insurers sign up for Obama healthcare exchanges - memo
May 30, 2013

More than 100 insurers sign up for Obama healthcare exchanges - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 30 (Reuters) - Federally-run health insurance exchanges created under President Barack Obama’s healthcare law have drawn applications from 120 insurance plans and added at least one new insurer in 75 percent of the states, according to a White House memo.

These exchanges, which are a key part of the Affordable Care Act pushed by Obama, are due to start selling insurance to individuals and small businesses in October. About 35 states have ceded running these marketplaces to the government while another 15 are setting up their own exchanges.

