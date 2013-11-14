FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-White House leaves itself option to extend Obamacare fix beyond 2014
#Corrections News
November 14, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-White House leaves itself option to extend Obamacare fix beyond 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes year to 2014 in first paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Obama administration could extend beyond 2014 a one-year fix in its healthcare law that allows insurance companies to renew health plans for consumers whose policies would otherwise be canceled, the White House said on Thursday.

President Barack Obama announced a plan to let insurance companies extend policies that would not meet the minimum standards of the Affordable Care Act.

In a fact sheet outlining the details of that plan, the White House said the Department of Health and Human Services would consider a further extension of that fix beyond 2014.

“HHS will consider the impact of this transitional policy in assessing whether to extend it beyond 2014,” the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Jackie Frank)

