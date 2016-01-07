FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. issues new dietary guidelines, including targets for sugar
#Healthcare
January 7, 2016 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. issues new dietary guidelines, including targets for sugar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. government issued new dietary guidelines on Thursday that advise Americans to reduce their consumption of sugar and saturated fat to less than 10 percent each of daily calories.

The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, also advises people aged 14 and younger to consume less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day.

The guidelines are updated every five years and aim to reduce obesity and prevent chronic diseases like Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

