U.S. House Ways and Means panel sets Obamacare hearing

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee has scheduled an Oct. 29 hearing to review problems the Obama administration is having implementing its healthcare law known as “Obamacare.”

The panel said that it would hear testimony from Marilyn Tavenner, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the agency that oversees the operation of insurance exchanges that are central to the law.

Other House panels, which are headed by Republicans, also are investigating the troubled Oct. 1 start of individuals’ ability to sign up for subsidized health insurance under the federal law.