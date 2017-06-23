UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 23 U.S. Republican Senator Dean Heller said on Friday he would not support a healthcare bill unveiled by the Senate Republican leadership in its current form, becoming the fifth Republican senator to oppose the draft legislation, MSNBC reported.
"This bill ... is not the answer," Heller told MSNBC. "I'm announcing today that in this form I will not support it." (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.