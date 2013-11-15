U.S. House passes Republican bill to let insurers offer old health plans

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a Republican bill that would allow insurers to continue to offer for another year healthcare plans that do not comply with the higher standards of benefits under President Barack Obama’s healthcare reform law.

The vote in the Republican-majority chamber was 261-157 for the measure sponsored by Republican Representative Fred Upton. Thirty-nine Democrats supported it despite a White House veto threat. The bill is unlikely to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate and become law.