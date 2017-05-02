WASHINGTON May 2 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan
on Tuesday did not say when lawmakers would vote on a Republican
plan to undo former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, but
said House leaders were making progress on the bill.
Speaking to reporters, Ryan said Republicans "were making
very good progress" on their proposed legislation. He rejected
concerns about the measure's potential health insurance impact
on people with pre-existing health conditions, saying there were
layers of protections for such patients.
