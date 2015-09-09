U.S. judge rules Republican lawsuit over Obamacare can move forward

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday said congressional Republicans could proceed with parts of a lawsuit that alleges executive overreach by President Barack Obama’s administration in implementing the Democratic president’s signature healthcare law.

U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer, appointed by former President George W. Bush, a Republican, ruled against the administration’s motion to dismiss the case on the premise the House of Representatives lacked standing to sue.

She did not rule on the merits of the claims.