U.S. judge rules Republican lawsuit over Obamacare can move forward
September 9, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge rules Republican lawsuit over Obamacare can move forward

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday said congressional Republicans could proceed with parts of a lawsuit that alleges executive overreach by President Barack Obama’s administration in implementing the Democratic president’s signature healthcare law.

U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer, appointed by former President George W. Bush, a Republican, ruled against the administration’s motion to dismiss the case on the premise the House of Representatives lacked standing to sue.

She did not rule on the merits of the claims.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Doina Chiacu

