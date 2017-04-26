Conservative House group says ready to back latest U.S. healthcare bill

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The conservative House Freedom Caucus is prepared to support a reworked U.S. healthcare reform bill even though it would not fully repeal former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

"While the revised version still does not fully repeal Obamacare, we are prepared to support it to keep our promise to the American people to lower healthcare costs," the House Freedom Caucus said in a statement posted on the website of its chairman, Republican Representative Mark Meadows. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)