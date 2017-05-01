FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
White House expects vote on healthcare bill this week
May 1, 2017 / 1:07 PM / 4 months ago

White House expects vote on healthcare bill this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - Top White House officials on Monday said they expect a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives this week to pass Republicans' latest plan to overhaul the nation's healthcare system.

"We're convinced we've got the votes," White House economic adviser Gary Cohn told CBS News. In a separate interview with the network, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said: "I think it will happen this week." (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

