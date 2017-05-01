White House expects vote on healthcare bill this week

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - Top White House officials on Monday said they expect a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives this week to pass Republicans' latest plan to overhaul the nation's healthcare system.

"We're convinced we've got the votes," White House economic adviser Gary Cohn told CBS News. In a separate interview with the network, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said: "I think it will happen this week." (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)