WASHINGTON In a possible breakthrough for U.S.
Republicans' effort to roll back Obamacare, the House of
Representatives plans to hold a vote Thursday on compromise
legislation, potentially ending a logjam that has delayed
advancing President Donald Trump's campaign promise to repeal
the law.
The decision to hold a vote comes after key moderate
lawmakers met with Trump on Wednesday and said a revised bill
might win approval as conservatives voiced no objections.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Republican
leadership is confident there is enough support for the bill to
pass.
Keen to score his first major legislative win since taking
office in January, Trump has been personally engaged in building
support among fellow Republicans in the House for an effort that
has already twice collapsed.
Aides said Trump has been furiously working the phones,
trying to make good on a key promise to voters: overhauling
former President Barack Obama's signature domestic legislation.
The effort is showing Trump how hard it is to manage factions
among the Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress.
The House bill has been changed several times as Republicans
have tried to balance demands by conservatives for a maximum
Obamacare rollback with moderates' worries about angering voters
who like parts of the law, formally known as the Affordable Care
Act and enacted in 2010.
One popular feature of the law lets young people stay on
their parents' plans until age 26; another protects people with
pre-existing health conditions, a provision defended by
late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who tearfully revealed
on Monday his newborn son had a congenital heart condition.
Kimmel's monologue has been viewed nearly 19 million times
on his show's Facebook page and on Wednesday morning was the No.
1 trending story on YouTube.
Trump met at the White House with two key House Republican
moderates, Michigan's Fred Upton and Missouri's Billy Long.
Speaking to reporters afterwards, they said Trump has endorsed
their plan to add $8 billion over five years to help cover the
cost for people with pre-existing illnesses who could otherwise
be priced out of insurance markets.
Upton said it seemed likely the bill would pass the House,
although Long said Republicans still seemed short of votes.
Long said he had opposed the legislation until the
pre-existing conditions coverage was added. He said he had
resisted Trump's arm-twisting, but that he now supported the
bill. "The president said, 'Billy we really need you, man,'"
Long said.
Conservatives who have stymied rollback efforts before said
they support the moderates' latest plan, including the
pre-existing conditions provision.
"We see that as being a net plus in terms of the vote
count," said Representative Mark Meadows, chairman of the House
Freedom Caucus, a conservative faction.
Even if the bill passes the House, it faces an uphill battle
in the Senate, where Republican leader Mitch McConnell has
repeatedly said that if the House passes a healthcare bill, the
Senate would work on one, but that it would be difficult.
UNCERTAINTY FOR STOCKS
Health insurers, such as Anthem Inc, UnitedHealth
Group Inc, Aetna Inc and Cigna Corp, have
faced months of uncertainty over healthcare's future. So have
hospital companies, such as HCA Holdings Inc and Tenet
Healthcare Corp.
An initial rollback attempt failed in the House and was
withdrawn by Republican leaders in March when conservatives
opposed it, a defeat that clouded Trump's first 100 days.
Republicans renewed negotiations last month, but failed to
round up enough support for a vote before a two-week recess in
April. Republicans are now hoping to get something passed before
they leave for another recess on Thursday evening.
Millions more Americans got healthcare coverage under
Obamacare, but Republicans have long attacked it, seeing it as
government overreach and complaining it drives up costs.
On Wednesday, Aetna said it will exit the Obamacare
individual insurance market in Virginia next year, citing
"growing uncertainty" and expected losses this year.
House Democrats rejected the latest change to the Republican
legislation on Wednesday, saying it appears to protect patients
with pre-existing conditions but some could still be pushed off
their insurance in certain states and face higher costs.
"This is deadly," House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi told
a news conference. "No Band-Aid will fix it."
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated an
earlier version of the Republican bill would leave 24 million
more people without insurance in 2026. It was unclear if a new
estimate would be made before a vote on the House floor.
Called the American Health Care Act, the Republican bill
repeals most Obamacare taxes, including a penalty for not buying
health insurance. It slashes funding for Medicaid, the program
that provides insurance for the poor, and rolls back much of
Medicaid's expansion, while swapping Obamacare’s income-based
tax credits for flat age-based credits. It also allows insurers
to raise premiums by 30 percent for those who have a lapse in
insurance coverage of about two months or more.
An amendment recently added to win over the Freedom Caucus
lets states opt out of Obamacare’s mandate that insurers charge
sick and healthy people the same rates. But Wednesday's
amendment from Upton aimed to assuage moderates' concerns about
that by providing a way for people with pre-existing conditions
to get financial help to afford insurance. Others said the $8
billion over five years was not enough.
