WASHINGTON A seven-year push by U.S. Republicans
to dismantle Obamacare and kill the taxes it imposed on the
wealthy reached a critical phase on Thursday when Senate
Republican leaders unveiled a draft bill they aim to put to a
vote, possibly as early as next week.
With Democrats deeply opposed to Republican attempts to
overhaul former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
law, the route to passage was extremely narrow for President
Donald Trump's party, with no assurances that moderates and
conservatives will be able to bridge their differences.
The draft bill proposes repealing a 3.8 percent net
investment income tax on high earners retroactively to the start
of 2017, not at some point in the future, as some analysts had
speculated. The tax, affecting high-income Americans and imposed
to help pay for Obamacare, has been a key target for
Republicans.
The legislation also curbs Obamacare's expanded Medicaid
help for the poor and reshapes subsidies to low-income people
for private insurance.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his lieutenants
worked in secret for weeks on the bill, and he said debate on it
would start next week.
Republicans who control the House of Representatives
approved a more conservative version last month.
HOSPITAL STOCKS SURGE
U.S. hospital stocks traded sharply higher after the bill
was released, adding to gains from earlier in the session.
HCA Healthcare Inc rose 3.3 percent, while Tenet
Healthcare Corp surged 7.4 percent.
Health insurers also traded broadly higher, with large
players Aetna Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc
each up more than 1.5 percent. Insurers that specialize in
Medicaid also gained, with Centene Corp up 2.2 percent
and Molina Healthcare Inc rising 2.4 percent.
The overall S&P 500 healthcare sector was up 1.3
percent and hit an all-time high.
Mizuho Securities' director of research, Sheryl Skolnick,
said in a research note, “Hospital stocks are up on this news
today. They should be, in our view, as the near-term risks would
be abated if the subsidy and Medicaid provisions hold through
Senate and House negotiations.”
The subsidies enabling low-income people to buy private
health insurance are expected to be linked to recipients' income
in the Senate bill, a "major improvement" from a measure
approved last month by the U.S. House of Representatives that
tied them solely to age, Republican Senator Susan Collins said.
Some of the Senate bill's provisions could be political land
mines, with individual senators' reactions crucial to
determining whether or not the Affordable Care Act, popularly
known as Obamacare, survives a Republican attack that has been
underway since its passage in 2010.
But even with control of the White House and both chambers
of Congress since January, the Republicans have struggled to
make good on their bold campaign promises to repeal and replace
Obamacare.
The law is credited with expanding health insurance to
millions of Americans. Republicans say it costs too much and
involves the federal government too much in healthcare. Trump
made Obamacare repeal a centerpiece of his 2016 election
campaign.
Trump has urged the Republican-led Senate to pass a more
"generous" bill than the one approved by the House. He privately
described that version as "mean," according to congressional
sources.
Democrats accuse Republicans of sabotaging Obamacare, and
say the Republican bill will make healthcare unaffordable for
poorer Americans while cutting taxes for the wealthy.
McConnell may have a tough job convincing enough Republican
senators that the Senate bill improves on the House version. A
Reuters/Ipsos poll this month found nearly 60 percent of adults
believed the House bill would make insurance costlier for
low-income Americans and people with pre-existing conditions.
Only 13 percent said it would improve healthcare quality.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the
House bill would kick 23 million people off their healthcare
plans. Healthcare is a top priority for voters, and many
Republicans fear a legislative misstep could hurt them.
