* Trump signals open to changes to win over holdouts
* Four Republican senators say "not ready to vote" for bill
* Democrats attack Senate Republican bill as "even meaner"
WASHINGTON, June 23 U.S. President Donald Trump
acknowledged that a lack of support from four Senate Republicans
leaves the party's healthcare overhaul on a "very, very narrow
path" to win passage, but signaled a willingness to work with
them to make changes.
"It's not that they're opposed. They'd like to get certain
changes. And we'll see if we can take care of that," Trump said
in an interview with Fox News that aired on Friday, calling the
group of conservative lawmakers "four very good people."
Trump earlier indicated changes may be in store for the
proposal unveiled by Senate Republicans on Thursday to replace
former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law. The
plan would scale back aid to the poor and kill a tax on the
wealthy.
"I am very supportive of the Senate #Healthcarebill. Look
forward to making it really special!" Trump wrote on Twitter on
Thursday.
The Republican bill aims to deliver on one of Trump's
central campaign promises to "repeal and replace" the 2010 law
passed under Obama that expanded coverage to millions of
Americans. Its fate remained uncertain after the four lawmakers
refused to back the current Senate plan, leaving Republicans
short of the votes needed for passage.
Democrats are united in opposition to the proposal, which
was worked out in secret by a group led Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell. Republicans view Obama's Affordable Care Act as
a costly government intrusion into the private marketplace.
The four Republican holdouts, among the Senate's most
conservative members, said the plan did not go far enough in
scaling back the federal government's role, highlighting
Republicans' struggle to craft legislation to revamp a sector
that accounts for one-sixth of the world's largest economy.
Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has rejected the plan along with
fellow Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah
and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, said fundamental problems still
remain that would leave taxpayers subsidizing health insurance
companies.
"I want the bill to look more like a repeal bill," Paul told
MSNBC on Friday.
The Senate measure maintains much of the structure of a
House bill passed in May but differs in several key ways. If it
passes, it would have to reconciled with the House version
before Trump could sign it into law.
While Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the
White House, the party's efforts to unwind Obamacare has been
dogged by internal conflicts between moderate and hard-line
members of the party.
Trump publicly celebrated the House bill's passage, only to
criticize it in private as "mean." This week he called for a
health plan "with heart."
Democrats have sharply criticized both versions as a
giveaway to the wealthy that would leave millions without health
insurance.
On Thursday, Obama weighed in on Facebook, writing: "If
there’s a chance you might get sick, get old, or start a family
– this bill will do you harm."
The Senate bill's real-world impact is not yet known, but
the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office is expected to
provide an estimate early next week.
The CBO had found that the House bill would kick 23 million
Americans off their health plans, making it unpopular with the
public. Fewer than one in three Americans supports it, according
to Reuters/Ipsos polling.
