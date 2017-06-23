* Five Republican senators oppose Senate bill
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there"
(Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
By Jeff Mason and Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON, June 23 President Donald Trump made
calls to fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday to
mobilize support for their party's healthcare overhaul while
acknowledging the legislation is on a "very, very narrow path"
to passage.
Five Republican senators have announced they will not
support the bill, which is designed to repeal and replace
Obamacare, in its current form.
White House officials said on Friday that Trump has been in
touch with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and made calls
on Thursday and Friday to other lawmakers.
Trump's role is expected to become more pronounced in coming
days as the vote nears. Senate Republican leaders may rely on
the deal-making former businessman to lean on conservative
senators who are balking at the bill.
"We're pleasantly surprised with a lot of the support that's
already come out and I think we'll continue to work through
(it,) in particular the four individuals who have expressed some
ideas and concerns," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told
reporters at a White House briefing.
With all Democrats expected to oppose the measure, the
Republicans can afford to lose the support of only two of their
52 members if they want to pass the legislation.
After Spicer spoke, Republican Senator Dean Heller became
the fifth Republican opponent on Friday, saying he would not
support the bill in its current form.
"This bill that's currently in front of the United States
Senate is not the answer," Heller, a moderate who is up for
re-election in 2018, said at a news conference in Las Vegas.
That could add Heller's name to Trump's call list. A White
House official said the Trump has pushed his team to stay
involved and plans to flex his negotiating muscle, the official
said.
Healthcare stocks closed down 0.1 percent on Friday, clawing
back some losses after the sector dropped sharply late in the
session on Heller's announcement.
The Senate's 142-page proposal, worked out in secret by a
group led by McConnell, aims to deliver on a central Trump
campaign promise to undo former President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law, which has provided coverage to 20
million Americans since it was passed in 2010.
Republicans view the law, formally known as the Affordable
Care Act, as a costly government intrusion and say individual
insurance markets created by it are collapsing.
FOUR CONSERVATIVES OPPOSE BILL
On Thursday, four of the Senate's most conservative members
said the new plan failed to rein in the federal government's
role.
Rand Paul, who has rejected the plan along with fellow
Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Mike Lee and Ron Johnson, said
fundamental problems remained that would leave taxpayers
subsidizing health insurance companies.
Trump, in an interview with Fox News that aired on Friday
morning, called the group of conservative lawmakers "four very
good people."
"It's not that they're opposed," he said. "They'd like to
get certain changes. And we'll see if we can take care of that."
Trump said getting approval would require traveling a "very,
very narrow path" but that "I think we're going to get there."
"It's going to be a good bill," Trump said in a separate Fox
News interview to air on Sunday.
For the House of Representatives's version of healthcare,
Trump held regular meetings with representatives at the White
House. He celebrated the bill's narrow passage last month in a
Rose Garden event with House Republican leaders.
Trump later criticized the House bill privately as "mean"
and this week called for a health plan "with heart." He
indicated the Senate plan met that request.
McConnell said in an interview with Reuters last month that
he told Trump early on in the process that he did not need his
help but that there may be a role for him later.
The Senate bill maintains much of the structure of the
House's but differs in key ways. It would phase out Obamacare's
expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor more gradually,
waiting until after the 2020 presidential election, but would
enact deeper cuts starting in 2025. It also would provide more
generous tax subsidies than the House bill to help low-income
people buy private insurance.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason, Richard Cowan, Susan Cornwell,
Yasmeen Abutaleb, Caroline Humer, Lewis Krauskopf and Susan
Heavey; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Bill Trott)