WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump
acknowledged that a lack of support from four Senate Republicans
leaves the party's healthcare overhaul on a "very, very narrow
path" to passage, but signaled a willingness to work with them
to make changes.
"It's not that they're opposed. They'd like to get certain
changes. And we'll see if we can take care of that," Trump said
in an interview with Fox News that aired on Friday, calling the
group of conservative lawmakers "four very good people."
Trump earlier indicated changes may be in store for the
proposal unveiled by Senate Republicans on Thursday to replace
former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law. The
plan would scale back aid to the poor and kill a tax on the
wealthy.
"I am very supportive of the Senate #Healthcarebill. Look
forward to making it really special!" Trump wrote on Twitter on
Thursday.
The Republican bill aims to deliver on one of Trump's
central campaign promises to "repeal and replace" the 2010 law
that expanded coverage to millions of Americans. Its fate
remained uncertain since the four lawmakers' refusal to back the
Senate draft would leave Republicans short of the votes to pass
it.
Democrats are united in opposition to the proposal, which
was worked out in secret by a group led by Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell. Republicans view Obama's Affordable Care
Act as a costly government intrusion into the private
marketplace.
The four holdouts, among the Senate's most conservative
members, said the plan failed to rein in the federal
government's role, highlighting Republicans' struggle to craft
legislation to revamp a sector that accounts for one-sixth of
the world's largest economy.
Rand Paul, who has rejected the plan along with fellow
Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Mike Lee and Ron Johnson, said
fundamental problems remained that would leave taxpayers
subsidizing health insurance companies.
"I want the bill to look more like a repeal bill," Paul told
MSNBC on Friday.
The S&P 500 healthcare index dipped 0.3 percent at
midday on Friday but was on track for a 3.4 percent gain for the
week, its best week since November.
'A GOOD BEGINNING'
Other Republicans appeared more willing to embrace it.
Senator Bill Cassidy, who is still studying the proposal and
has not yet decided how he will vote, said in several television
interviews it was a good beginning.
"If the concerns that I have and the others have are
addressed, I think it will pass," even if it takes longer than
the Republican leaders' self-imposed deadline of July 4, he told
Fox News.
The White House said it is hopeful a final bill will be
finished before lawmakers leave Washington later this summer.
Lawmakers are scheduled to break on July 28.
Spicer told Fox News on Friday he thought prospects of
Senate passage were "very high," adding: "I think we're going to
get this thing done ... and hopefully by the August recess
really have Obamacare repealed and replaced."
The Senate measure maintains much of the structure of a
House bill passed in May but differs in several key ways. If it
passes, it would have to be reconciled with the House version
before Trump could sign it into law.
While Republicans control both chambers of Congress and the
White House, the party's efforts to unwind Obamacare have been
dogged by internal conflicts between moderate and hard-line
members of the party.
Trump publicly celebrated the House bill's passage, only to
later criticize it in private as "mean." This week he called for
a health plan "with heart."
Democrats have sharply criticized both versions as a
giveaway to the wealthy that would leave millions without health
insurance.
On Thursday, Obama weighed in on Facebook, writing: "If
there’s a chance you might get sick, get old, or start a family
– this bill will do you harm."
The Senate bill's real-world impact is still unknown, but
the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office is expected to
provide an estimate early next week.
The CBO had found that the House bill would kick 23 million
Americans off their health plans, making it unpopular with the
public. Fewer than one in three Americans supports it, according
to Reuters/Ipsos polling.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan, Susan Cornwell, Yasmeen Abutaleb,
Caroline Humer, Lewis Krauskopf and Susan Heavey)