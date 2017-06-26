By Yasmeen Abutaleb
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Republicans are expected
to issue a revised version of their healthcare bill on Monday,
according to a Republican Senate aide, as the chamber's leaders
scurried to win support and get the bill passed by a July 4
holiday recess that starts on Friday.
The aide who is familiar with the plan did not provide
details of the changes that are in the works for the
legislation, which was unveiled last week and immediately
criticized by both conservatives and moderates Republicans.
A likely change would be to add a provision to encourage
people, mainly those who are young and healthy, to enroll in
insurance plans, the Politico website reported.
A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would
not comment on whether votes on whatever bill is finally crafted
would be held in the full Senate on Thursday, as originally
anticipated.
At least four conservative Republicans have expressed
opposition to the draft legislation, saying it does not go far
enough in repealing former President Barack Obama's healthcare
law known as Obamacare.
Meanwhile, some moderate Republicans have either withheld
judgment or expressed doubts about replacing Obamacare with
legislation that is similar to a healthcare measure narrowly
passed by the House of Representatives last month.
That measure initially was supported by President Donald
Trump, who later was reported to have described it as "mean."
One moderate Republican, Susan Collins, said on ABC's "This
Week" program on Sunday that she had "very serious concerns"
about the bill floated last week. She also expressed doubts that
legislation would clear the Senate this week.
Moderates are worried their party's approach to healthcare
would kick too many people off their insurance plans after
Obamacare expanded coverage to millions of Americans since it
was enacted seven years ago.
A provision ending federal funding of Planned Parenthood,
the women's healthcare provider, for one year has also caused
concerns among moderate Republicans.
Conservatives have been calling for an end to federal
funding of Planned Parenthood because it performs abortions,
even though they are not performed with taxpayer dollars.
(Additional reporting and writing by Richard Cowan)