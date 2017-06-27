WASHINGTON Facing a potentially disastrous
defeat by members of his own party, U.S. Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell decided on Tuesday to delay a vote on healthcare
legislation in order to get more support from Republican
senators.
President Donald Trump summoned all 52 Republican senators
to the White House on Tuesday afternoon to discuss how to
proceed.
McConnell had been pushing for a vote ahead of the July 4
recess that starts at the end of the week. The legislation
would advance a repeal of major elements of Obamacare and
replace it with a new federal healthcare program.
The delay showed McConnell and Trump have failed so far to
attract enough votes amid a solid block of Democratic opposition
and attacks from both moderate and conservative Republican
senators.
McConnell, who has a razor-thin majority in the Senate, told
reporters that Republican leaders were still working to get the
50 votes to pass the bill, adding that the White House was
anxious to help write legislation that could pass the Senate.
While the House of Representatives narrowly passed a measure
last month to replace Obamacare, the Senate version stalled on
Tuesday as a small but potentially crippling group of senators
held out.
Moderate senators worried that millions of people would lose
their insurance. Conservatives said the bill does not do enough
to erase Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature
domestic legislation.
U.S. stock prices fell on Tuesday after the decision to
postpone the vote. U.S. stocks have rallied this year on hopes
for tax reform, deregulation and changes to the health sector.
Markets are beginning to doubt whether the Trump administration
can fulfill its promises.
By early afternoon the benchmark S&P 500 index was
down 0.5 percent and the Dow Jones industrial average was
off 0.2 percent.
“The market likes certainty and now there’s uncertainty.
What is this going to look like when this gets out of the next
iteration?," said Peter Costa, president of trading firm Empire
Executions Inc.
The bill's prospects were not helped by an analysis by the
nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Monday saying the
measure would cause 22 million Americans to lose medical
insurance over the next decade even as it reduced the federal
deficit by $321 billion over the next decade.
The report prompted Senator Susan Collins, a key moderate
vote, to say she could not support moving forward on the bill as
it stands.
At least four conservative Republican senators said they
were still opposed after the CBO analysis.
Passing the measure would hand Trump a legislative win as he
seeks to shift attention after weeks of questions over Russia's
role in last year's U.S. presidential election.
'ROOT AND BRANCH'
McConnell has promised since 2010 that Republicans, who view
Obamacare as a costly government intrusion, would destroy the
law "root and branch" if they controlled Congress and the White
House. Their electoral victories in 2014 and 2016 were directly
tied to that promise, they say.
Republicans worry that failure to deliver will tell voters
that they are unable to govern effectively in the run-up to next
year's congressional elections.
If the Senate passes a bill, it will either have to be
approved by the House, which passed its own version last month,
or the two chambers would reconcile their differences in a
conference committee. Otherwise, the House could pass a new
version and bounce it back to the Senate.
Democrats remained united in opposition, blasting the Senate
bill as a tax break for the wealthy.
