WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Republican leaders
postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after
resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald
Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge
them to break the impasse.
The delay put the future of a longtime top Republican
priority in doubt amid concerns about the Senate bill from both
moderate and conservative Republicans. With Democrats united in
their opposition, Republicans need almost every vote among their
own ranks in the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had been pushing for
a vote ahead of the July 4 recess that starts at the end of the
week on the legislation, which would repeal major elements of
Obamacare and shrink the Medicaid government healthcare program
for the poor.
"We're going to press on," McConnell said after announcing
the delay, saying leaders would keep working to make senators
feel "comfortable" with the bill. "We're optimistic we're going
to get to a result that is better than the status quo."
At the White House meeting with most of the 52 Republican
senators, Trump said it was vital to reach agreement on the
Senate healthcare measure because Obamacare was "melting down."
"So we're going to talk and we're going to see what we can
do. We're getting very close," Trump told the senators. But he
added, "If we don't get it done, it's just going to be something
that we're not going to like, and that's okay."
McConnell, whose party has a razor-thin majority in the
100-member Senate, told reporters that Republican leaders would
work through the week to win over the 50 senators needed to pass
the bill, with a vote planned in the weeks following the recess.
Vice President Mike Pence could provide the crucial vote needed
to break a tie.
The House of Representatives has passed its own version of
the measure, but the Senate bill has been criticized from the
left and the right. Moderate Republicans worried that millions
of people would lose their insurance. Conservatives said the
bill does not do enough to erase Obamacare.
REPUBLICAN OPPOSITION GROWS
The bill's prospects were not helped by a Congressional
Budget Office analysis on Monday saying the measure would cause
22 million Americans to lose insurance over the next decade,
although it would reduce the federal deficit by $321 billion
over that period.
The report prompted Senator Susan Collins, a key Republican
moderate, to say she could not support the bill as it stands.
At least four conservative Republican senators said
they were still opposed after the CBO analysis.
Three more Republicans, Rob Portman of Ohio, Jerry Moran of
Kansas and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, said after the
delay was announced that they opposed the current draft of the
legislation.
Portman and Capito cited the bill's Medicaid cutbacks and
how that would impact efforts to combat the opioid epidemic that
has taken a heavy toll in both their states. The Medicaid
program was expanded under former President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law.
"I think giving time to digest is a good thing," Republican
Senator Bob Corker said after the delay was announced.
U.S. stock prices fell on Tuesday, as the decision to
postpone the vote added to investor worries on whether the Trump
administration can deliver on its promises of tax reform and
deregulation, as well as changes to the health sector. Those
expected changes have all driven a rally in U.S. stocks this
year.
The benchmark S&P 500 index closed down 0.8 percent,
and the Dow Jones industrial average finished down 98.9
percent.
“The market likes certainty and now there’s uncertainty.
What is this going to look like when this gets out of the next
iteration?" said Peter Costa, president of trading firm Empire
Executions Inc.
"THE FIGHT IS NOT OVER"
Passing the measure would hand Trump a legislative win as he
seeks to shift attention after weeks of questions over Russia's
role in last year's U.S. presidential election.
McConnell has promised since 2010 that Republicans, who view
Obamacare as a costly government intrusion, would destroy the
law "root and branch" if they controlled Congress and the White
House.
Republicans worry that failure to deliver will tell voters
that they are unable to govern effectively in the run-up to next
year's congressional elections.
If the Senate passes a healthcare bill, it will either have
to be approved by the House or the two chambers would reconcile
the differences in their bills in a conference committee.
Otherwise, the House could pass a new version and bounce it back
to the Senate.
Lawmakers are expected to leave town by Friday for their
July 4 holiday break, which runs all next week. The Senate
returns to work on July 10, the House on July 11. Lawmakers then
have three weeks in session before their month-long August
recess.
