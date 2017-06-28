By Richard Cowan and Yasmeen Abutaleb
WASHINGTON, June 28
WASHINGTON, June 28 Senate Republican leaders
faced calls from critics within the party on Wednesday for major
changes, rather than mere tinkering, to a major healthcare bill
if they are to salvage their effort to repeal major parts of the
Obamacare law.
In a big setback to the seven-year Republican quest to undo
Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature legislative
achievement, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on
Tuesday abandoned plans to get the bill passed this week.
McConnell, with his reputation as a master strategist on the
line, put off a vote until after next week's Independence Day
recess, when it became apparent he would not muster the 50 votes
needed for passage.
Acknowledging demands from fellow Republicans for more input
into retooling the legislation, McConnell said on the Senate
floor, "Senators will have more opportunities to offer their
thoughts as we work toward an agreement."
With Democrats unified against it and Republicans
controlling the Senate by a slim 52-48 margin, McConnell can
afford to lose only two Republican senators to secure passage,
with Vice President Mike Pence able to cast a tie-breaking vote.
But at least nine Republican senators - including moderates,
hard-line conservatives and others - have expressed opposition
to the bill in its current form.
The bill drew criticism from Republican moderates worried
about millions of people losing their medical insurance and
sharp cuts to the Medicaid government healthcare program for the
poor, and from conservatives unhappy it did not do enough to
erase the 2010 Affordable Care Act, dubbed Obamacare.
"Tinkering will not do it," Republican Senator Bill Cassidy
said of efforts to craft a bill that would pass.
"If we do what President Trump suggested, if we put more
money back in to try and improve the coverage for those Trump
voters who were told on the campaign trail they'd have coverage,
their pre-existing (medical) conditions addressed, if we take
care of those Trump voters ... then we'll do the right thing,"
Cassidy told CNN.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office forecast on
Monday that the Senate legislation would lead to some 22 million
people losing their healthcare insurance over a decade while
cutting the federal deficit by $321 billion over that period.
Trump pledged on the campaign trail last year to overturn
Obamacare but also promised nobody would lose coverage.
'OVER THE LINE'
"I think we're going to get it over the line," Trump told
reporters a day after meeting with most of the Republican
senators at the White House to urge them to break the impasse.
Republican Senator Rand Paul, a vocal conservative opponent
of McConnell's legislation, said Republican leaders have already
done a lot to "placate moderates" and that more elements of
Obamacare needed to go to get conservatives on board.
"Obamacare subsidies, keeping Obamacare regulations and
creating a new big bailout of insurance companies -
conservatives don't like any of those ideas," Paul told MSNBC.
Republicans have called Obamacare a costly government
intrusion, and dismantling it became a top priority after they
gained control of the White House and both chambers of Congress
in January.
The Obamacare law expanded health insurance coverage to some
20 million people, in large part through an expansion of
Medicaid.
The Senate legislation would drastically cut Medicaid
beginning in 2025, phase out Obamacare's Medicaid expansion,
repeal most of the law's taxes, end a penalty on Americans who
do not obtain insurance and overhaul Obamacare's subsidies to
help people buy insurance with tax credits.
The failure to push the Senate bill through rapidly has
exposed frustration among some Republicans over the manner the
bill was crafted - by a small group behind closed doors and
unveiled only a week ago - and by Trump's changing stances on
healthcare legislation.
The House of Representatives passed its version of a
healthcare bill last month after a similar struggle to get
conservatives and moderates on the same page. The CBO has said
some 23 million people would lose their coverage under the House
bill over a decade.
Senator Lindsey Graham was asked this week about Trump
embracing the House plan with a White House Rose Garden
celebration, only to later call it "mean."
"Here's what I would tell any senator: If you're counting on
the president to have your back you need to watch it," Graham
said on Monday.
Public opinion polls released on Wednesday showed little
overall support for the Senate bill.
A Marist/National Public Radio/PBS public opinion poll
showed 18 percent of U.S. voters supported it. A separate poll
by Morning Consult/Politico, also conducted last week before the
CBO issued its analysis, found Republicans evenly split over the
Senate proposal's cuts to Medicaid.
Another poll, by Morning Consult/Politico, found that nearly
20 percent of Republicans said the Senate bill went too far in
changing the country's healthcare system while 31 percent said
it did not go far enough.
