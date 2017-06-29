WASHINGTON The top U.S. Senate Republican
struggled on Wednesday to salvage major healthcare legislation
sought by President Donald Trump, meeting privately with a
parade of skeptical senators as critics within the party urged
substantial changes.
Republican leaders hope to agree on changes to the
legislation by Friday so lawmakers can take it up after next
week's Independence Day recess.. Senate Majority
Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday abandoned plans to seek
passage of it this week because Republicans did not have 50
votes to pass the bill.
For seven years, Republicans have led a quest to undo the
2010 law known as Obamacare, Democratic former President Barack
Obama's signature legislative achievement. Trump made
dismantling it a top campaign promise during last year's
presidential campaign but policy differences within the party
have raised doubts Republicans can achieve a repeal.
Democrats have unified against the bill and Republicans
control the Senate by a slim 52-48 margin, which means McConnell
can afford to lose only two Republicans. So far at least 10 -
including moderates and hard-line conservatives - have expressed
opposition to the current bill, although some indicated they
would vote for it with certain changes.
McConnell, with his reputation as a strategist on the line,
met with a procession of Republican senators in his office on
Wednesday. John Cornyn, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said party
leaders will talk to every Republican senator who has concerns
about the bill or is undecided.
The House of Representatives passed its healthcare bill last
month, only after striking a balance between the center of the
party and the right wing. Now McConnell must find a similar
sweet spot.
During a lunch meeting on Wednesday Republicans made
presentations on potential fixes. Senator Rand Paul called for
jettisoning more parts of Obamacare to get conservatives on
board.
TAX ISSUE
Senator Mike Rounds suggested keeping a 3.8 percent
Obamacare tax on high earners' investment income, which the
current bill would eliminate. Rounds said the tax could pay for
more Americans to receive the tax credits that help pay for
health insurance.
Senator Bob Corker, who also supports keeping the tax, said
one of the issues he was focused on was helping lower-income
Americans pay for health plans.
"My sense is there's a good chance that issue and other
issues people are trying to get addressed can be addressed,"
Corker told reporters.
Trump said the bill was moving along well and predicted a
"great, great surprise" but did not elaborate.
Maine Senator Susan Collins, a moderate, said it would be
"very difficult" to reach agreement by Friday. Collins and other
centrists were put off by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget
Office's projection on Monday that 22 million people would lose
medical insurance under the existing bill.
Finishing the legislation's revisions by Friday would be
"optimal," Cornyn said, so the CBO can analyze the new version.
.
Even then, Democrats could mount a forceful resistance. They
have repeatedly said they will not discuss a repeal but have
expressed openness to negotiating improvements.
The Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, proposed Trump
call all 100 senators to Blair House across the street from the
White House to craft a bipartisan bill fixing Obamacare but
Trump said did not think Schumer's offer was serious.
McConnell said Democrats had refused "to work with us in a
serious way to comprehensively address Obamacare's failures in
the seven years since they passed it."
The legislation has triggered protests at the Capitol and
police said they arrested 40 people, including cancer survivors,
on Wednesday for blocking Senate offices.
Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act, which passed without
Republican support, expanded health insurance coverage to some
20 million people but Republicans call it a costly government
intrusion.
The Senate bill rolls back Obamacare's expansion of the
Medicaid government insurance for the poor and cuts planned
Medicaid spending starting in 2025. It also repeals most of
Obamacare's taxes, ends a penalty for not obtaining insurance
and overhauls subsidies that help people buy insurance with tax
credits.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey, Richard Cowan, Susan
Cornwell, Steve Holland, Jeff Mason, Mohammad Zargham, Tim
Ahmann and Jeff Mason)