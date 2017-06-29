WASHINGTON As U.S. Senate Republicans considered
alterations to an Obamacare replacement bill on Thursday, a
non-partisan congressional research office released a report
that could complicate their push to reach a consensus before a
July 4 recess begins on Friday.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated that spending on
the Medicaid healthcare program for the poor would be 35 percent
lower than under current law in 2036 if a Republican proposal
under consideration in the Senate were to become law.
The CBO estimated that under current law, Medicaid spending
would grow 5.1 percent a year during the next two decades. Under
the Republican Senate plan, it projected growth of just 1.9
percent a year through 2026 and about 3.5 percent per year in
the subsequent 10 years.
Senate Democrats requested the latest CBO report to analyze
the impact of the Republican healthcare bill's Medicaid cuts
between 2026 and 2036. The CBO can typically only score
legislation in a 10-year window. But some of the changes to
Medicaid proposed by Republicans would not go into effect until
2021, with more drastic cuts and a federal overhaul of the
program in 2025.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is continuing to
search for a formula that would win over the conservative and
moderate elements of his divided Republican caucus. Thursday's
CBO report may add to the concerns of some moderates about
proposed cuts to the Medicaid program.
On Tuesday, support for the draft bill collapsed among
Republicans before the measure even reached the Senate floor.
(Additional reporting by Amanda Becker, Richard Cowan and
Timothy Ahmann)