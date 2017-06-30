Nigeria forex reserve dips slightly in June from a month ago -cenbank
LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserve stood at $30.25 billion by June 28, down 0.36 percent from a month ago, central bank data showed on Friday.
WASHINGTON, June 30 U.S. President Donald Trump urged Republican U.S. senators on Friday to repeal Obamacare immediately if they cannot agree on a new health care plan to take its place.
Republican efforts to forge a deal were complicated on Thursday by a Congressional Budget Office report that said the Senate proposal would cut spending on government Medicaid for the poor by 35 percent come 2036.
"If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date!" Trump wrote in an early morning Twitter post. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
CHICAGO, June 30 With a budget deal elusive and a midnight Friday deadline fast approaching, Illinois faces a crisis that threatens everything from its education system to government payrolls and the likelihood of becoming the first U.S. state ever with a junk credit rating.