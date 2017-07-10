By Amanda Becker
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump's effort to
roll back Obamacare faced growing obstacles on Monday as
Republicans who control the U.S. Senate remained divided over
how to curb the costs of their proposed healthcare bill and
prevent millions from losing coverage.
White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, told "Fox News
Sunday" that Trump still expected the Senate to pass a
healthcare bill either before the start of Congress' August
recess "or maybe a little bit into" the recess. Trump made the
repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act, nicknamed
Obamacare, a central plank of his 2016 campaign.
"I cannot imagine that Congress would dare to leave
Washington without a beautiful new HealthCare bill fully
approved and ready to go!" Trump said early Monday in a post on
Twitter.
Other Republicans were more pessimistic.
"My view is that it's probably going to be dead," Senator
John McCain of Arizona said of the healthcare legislation on the
CBS program "Face the Nation."
Some conservative senators, such as Ted Cruz of Texas and
Rand Paul of Kentucky, have said they cannot support the
proposal unless it goes further to repeal the 2010 Affordable
Care Act, the signature legislation of President Barack Obama.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is weighing how to
shore up support for the healthcare bill, which would repeal
parts of Obamacare and eliminate the tax increases that fund it.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives in May
passed its own version of a bill overhauling healthcare.
PROTESTS
McConnell warned at a luncheon in his home state of Kentucky
last week that if Republicans were unable to pass their own
replacement bill, they might need to work with Democrats to
bolster the insurance markets created under Obamacare, according
to the Associated Press.
During a week-long recess last week that coincided with the
Fourth of July holiday, liberal groups organized town halls and
protests and ran advertisements criticizing the proposal.
Most Republican senators kept a low profile on the issue,
including McCain, who traveled to Afghanistan to visit troops,
and Senator Jeff Flake, a fellow Arizonan who faces a tough
re-election fight next year.
Last week, groups such as the state chapter of Planned
Parenthood and Ability 360, an advocacy organization for
disabled people, participated in events that spotlighted the
Senate bill, including a town hall in Phoenix.
At the Phoenix event, there were empty chairs on a stage
with placards for McCain and Flake, who were invited but did not
attend.
Arizonans such as Rosemary Dixon, who had a kidney
transplant in 2015 and worries about how she will pay for her
medication, spoke about the potential impact of the legislation.
MEDICAID CUTS
Republicans have long criticized Obamacare as ineffective
and a government intrusion into a key sector of the economy. But
opponents deride the Republican healthcare bill as a giveaway to
wealthy Americans who would see some tax increases rolled back.
Critics also warn the legislation would cause millions of poor
and sick Americans to lose healthcare coverage.
The Obamacare law expanded health insurance coverage to some
20 million people, largely through an expansion of Medicaid, a
government health insurance program for the poor and disabled.
Senators from states such as Ohio, Nevada and Arizona that
expanded the Medicaid program under Obamacare are taking heat
from Republican governors over the Senate bill’s proposal to
phase out the expansion.
In Arizona, for example, more than 400,000 have signed up
for Medicaid since its expansion there and 1.9 million are now
insured by the program.
The Senate legislation would also drastically cut federal
Medicaid spending beginning in 2025, repeal most of Obamacare's
taxes, end a penalty on Americans who do not obtain insurance
and overhaul Obamacare's subsidies to help people buy insurance
with tax credits.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, which assesses
the impact of legislation, estimated 22 million people would
lose health insurance over the next decade under the Senate
bill. In a separate report, it found the proposal would cut
government spending on Medicaid by 35 percent come 2036.
The Senate bill is unpopular with voters. Just 24 percent of
adults approved of the proposal, according to a Reuters/Ipsos
online opinion poll of 1,554 adults taken from July 2 to 6.
McConnell can only lose two Republican votes on the bill,
relying on Vice President Mike Pence to cast the tiebreaking
vote. But McConnell must do so with an eye on the 2018
congressional elections, ensuring he does not imperil the
party's narrow majority in the 100-seat Senate.
