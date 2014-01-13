Youth participation low in early Obamacare enrollment

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The new private health plans available under Obamacare drew in fewer young and healthy Americans than needed for the administration to make healthcare reform a market success in the first wave of enrollment, an official report showed on Monday.

Twenty-four percent of the 2.2 million people who signed up for private coverage between Oct. 1 and Dec. 28 belonged to a target audience of 18- to 34-year-olds, according to an administration report, the first to provide a demographic breakdown on enrollment in the new plans offered under President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Sandra Maler)