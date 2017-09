WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - Kathleen Sebelius, the top U.S. official who oversaw the badly managed rollout of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare reforms, has resigned, a senior administration official said on Thursday.

Obama has chosen Sylvia Mathews Burwell to replace Sebelius, the official said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler and David Storey)