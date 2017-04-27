U.S. House Speaker Ryan says no decision on healthcare vote

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - Republican House leaders have made no final decision on when to vote on a plan aimed at overhauling the nation's health care system, but the measure is gaining support from more moderate members of party, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

"We're making very good progress," Ryan told reporters at a news conference, adding that changes to the plan endorsed by conservative Republicans on Wednesday were promising. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey)