WASHINGTON, July 10 The U.S. Senate's No. 2
Republican said on Monday that he hoped a vote could be held
next week on a bill to roll back Obamacare and that a revised
Republican healthcare plan could be released later this week,
The Hill reported.
"We're just trying to get a good picture of what the
alternatives are, and hopefully next week we'll be prepared to
take the bill up and vote on it," Senate Majority Whip John
Cornyn told reporters, according to the publication.
Cornyn said Republicans were still waiting to hear back from
the Congressional Budget Office on some proposed changes to
their initial draft bill, The Hill said.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann)