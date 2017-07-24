FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 9:49 PM / an hour ago

No. 2 U.S. Senate Republican: health bill to be discussed Tuesday before vote

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - Senator John Cornyn, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said on Monday that various options for a healthcare bill will be discussed at a policy lunch on Tuesday prior to the first procedural vote.

Republican Senator Orrin Hatch said he did not expect Senator John McCain, who is recuperating from surgery in his home state of Arizona, to return to Washington in time for Tuesday's healthcare vote.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Amanda Becker; Writing by Eric Beech

