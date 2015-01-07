FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HealthCare.gov sign-ups rise to 6.6 mln as of Jan. 2 - U.S. gov't
January 7, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

HealthCare.gov sign-ups rise to 6.6 mln as of Jan. 2 - U.S. gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Nearly 6.6 million people have selected a 2015 health insurance plan on HealthCare.gov, the U.S. government website that sells subsidized individual insurance plans in 37 states, as of Jan. 2, the U.S. health agency said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said that 102,896 individuals signed up for 2015 healthcare.gov plans in the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2. Enrollment for these plans opened on Nov. 15 and remains open until Feb. 15.

The government has said that it expects over 9 million people in total to enroll in the health insurance, created under the national healthcare reform law.

Another 14 states and Washington, D.C. run their own websites to sell insurance and those figures are not included in the government’s tally. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)

