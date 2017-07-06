Virginia governor will not halt inmate's execution
Virginia's governor declined to block the execution of convicted killer William Morva on Thursday, despite international pleas that the man be spared because of mental illness.
WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that Congress must pass a measure to shore up private health insurance markets if it fails to repeal former President Barack Obama's healthcare law, the Associated Press reported.
Speaking to a luncheon in his home state of Kentucky, McConnell said: "If my side is unable to agree on an adequate replacement, then some kind of action with regard to the private health insurance market must occur," the AP reported.
"No action is not an alternative," it quoted McConnell as saying. "We've got the insurance markets imploding all over the country, including in this state."
The main U.S. trade group for generic pharmaceutical companies filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to block a recently adopted Maryland law that lets the state attorney general sue generic drugmakers that sharply raise prices.