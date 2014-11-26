FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US govt says 462,125 health plans selected on Healthcare.gov
#Financials
November 26, 2014

US govt says 462,125 health plans selected on Healthcare.gov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - During the first week of open enrollment for 2015 in the individual health plans created by the national healthcare reform law, 462,125 people selected plans from the federal healthcare website Healthcare.gov, the U.S. government said on Wednesday.

Of the people selecting the plans between Nov. 15 when enrollment began and Nov. 21, 48 percent were new customers and 52 percent were individuals enrolled in a 2014 plans.

New customers included people in Oregon and Nevada who are using the federally run exchange for the first time because those states are no longer running their own exchanges. The exchange covers 35 states and the remaining states release their data separately. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)

