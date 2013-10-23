FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Insurance executives to meet with Obama officials on healthcare
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 23, 2013 / 1:49 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Insurance executives to meet with Obama officials on healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - With President Barack Obama’s healthcare law marred by a shaky rollout, top administration officials including Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius will meet with insurance company chief executives on Wednesday, a White House official said.

The chief executives of WellPoint and Humana confirmed they would attend the meeting.

Obama on Tuesday turned to a trusted advisor to fix the glitch-plagued website that is central for the success of the president’s signature health insurance plan, widely referred to as Obamacare.

The administration assigned a team of experts to diagnose and fix problems that have hindered consumers from using the website and drawn criticism and ridicule from Republicans opposed to the law.

WellPoint raised its 2013 membership and profit forecasts in part to reflect coming market changes under the Affordable Care Act, its chief executive, Joseph Swedish, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.